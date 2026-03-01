Henderson Utilizes Power Play to Top Eagles, 4-2

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV - Henderson forward Ben Hemmerling netted two goals and tacked on an assist, as the Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Saturday. Henderson struck for two goals on four opportunities on the power play, while holding Colorado 0-for-2 on the man-advantage. Goaltender Carl Lindbom collected the win in net, making 39 saves on 41 shots.

A power play would allow Henderson to strike first in the contest, as forward Kai Uchacz cut to the top of the crease before fielding a pass and lifting it into the back of the net. The goal was his eighth of the season and put the Silver Knights on top 1-0 at the 11:20 mark of the first period.

Colorado would generate an answer just 59 seconds later, as an odd bounce off the boards sent the puck into the right-wing circle, allowing defenseman Keaton Middleton to smash it home. Each team would put up 13 shots in the opening frame and the two teams left for the first intermission with the game still deadlocked at 1-1.

Henderson would reclaim the lead when forward Tanner Laczynski fed a backhander in the low slot past goalie Trent Miner, putting the Silver Knights on top 2-1 at the 6:30 mark of the second period.

Another power play would lead to another goal for Henderson, as Hemmerling buried a wrister from between the circles, extending the Silver Knights lead to 3-1 with 6:24 remaining in the middle frame.

Still trailing 3-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would draw closer when forward Jayson Megna lit the lamp with a wrister on the rush from the left-wing circle, trimming the deficit to 3-2 with 6:26 still left to play in the contest.

Henderson would answer back just 3:09 later when Hemmerling capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the top of the crease, rounding out the 4-2 score.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 27 shots.

