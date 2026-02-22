Colorado Bounces Back with 6-3 Victory over Firebirds

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Colorado put the brakes on a three-game slide with a 6-3 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday. Forward Alex Barre-Boulet led the attack with a goal and three assists, while fellow forwards Ivan Ivan and Jason Polin also recorded multi-point performances. Goaltender Isak Posch earned the win in net, making 21 saves on 24 shots. The Eagles registered a season-high 46 shots in the victory.

Coachella Valley would notch the game's first goal when forward Jagger Firkus skated through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister, putting the Firebirds on top 1-0 just 5:05 into the contest.

The Eagles would find an equalizer when defenseman Jack Ahcan capped off a breakaway from the neutral zone with a shot from the slot that lit the lamp and tied the game 1-1 at the 16:32 mark of the first period. Colorado would outshoot Coachella Valley 15-6 in the opening frame and the two teams left for the first intermission with game still deadlocked at 1-1.

A power play early in the second period would see Eagles defenseman Jacob MacDonald race into the zone between the circles before tucking home a wrist shot, giving Colorado a 2-1 edge at the 4:08 mark.

As time ticked down in the second period, Firebirds forward Jani Nyman would cruise through the left-wing circle before cutting to the net and lifting a backhander past Posch. The goal was Nyman's 15th of the season and tied the game at 2-2 with 3:42 remaining in the middle frame.

The Eagles would jump back in the driver's seat when Polin smashed a rebound in the low slot past goalie Nikke Kokko, giving Colorado a 3-2 advantage only 47 seconds into the third period.

Ivan would push the lead to 4-2 when he buried a wrister from the right-wing circle just 3:22 later.

Coachella Valley would answer back when forward Jakov Novak muscled a shot from the top of the crease into the back of the net, trimming the deficit to 4-3 with 11:49 remaining in the game.

The Firebirds would pull Kokko in favor of the extra attacker with 2:30 left to play, but the Eagles would counter with empty-netters from Polin at the 18:20 mark and Barre-Boulet 35 seconds later, rounding out the 6-3 score.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kokko suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 44 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, February 24th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.