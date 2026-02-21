Start Time for Penguins' February 22 Away Game Changed

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - As a result of the impending winter storm along the east coast, the American Hockey League has altered the start time for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' away game against the Bridgeport Islanders tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 22.

Originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m., Sunday's game will now start at 3:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

This change will not affect tonight's Penguins home game, also against Bridgeport. Game time for Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife is still on for 6:05 p.m.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.