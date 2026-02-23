Penguins Reassign Ryan McAllister to Nailers

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Ryan McAllister to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

McAllister signed a one-year, AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 5. He made his Penguins debut the following day in the team's 6-5 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but suffered an injury in the third period.

Prior to joining the Penguins, McAllister logged 72 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers. This season, McAllister produced two goals and five assists for seven points with the Checkers. Across his AHL career, the 24-year-old from London, Ontario has 46 points (18G-28A).

Prior to tuning pro, McAllister played one season of college hockey at Western Michigan University. He was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team after leading the conference with 36 assists and 49 points as a freshman.

He also was a league MVP and playoff MVP during an AJHL Championship-winning season with Brooks Bandits in 2021-22 played under current Wheeling head coach Ryan Papaioannou. McAllister led the league with 82 assists and 139 points in 60 games. He also placed second overall with 57 goals.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 27, when the team travels to take on the Cleveland Monsters. Game time between the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can download the team's full slate of games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.