Ryan Schmelzer Sets New All-Time Franchise Point Record

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - On Sunday afternoon in the Comets' 3-1 win over the Laval Rocket, Comets' captain Ryan Schmelzer set a new record for most regular season points in franchise history.

The Comets led the Rocket 2-0 in the third period and headed to their eighth power play of the game. At the 12:51 mark, Schmelzer got the puck below the goal line in the offensive zone and set up Mike Hardman in the right circle who snapped one through Laval netminder Kaapo Kahkonen to give the Comets a 3-0 lead.

With the primary assist, Schmelzer picked up his 176th point in his 325th game as a Comet, previously tied for the franchise lead with Reid Boucher and Alexandre Grenier. "A lot of great players have been a part of this organization and it's a huge honor to reach that milestone. I couldn't have done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, and the Utica community. Wearing the 'C' for the Comets has been a privilege and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do during this final push of the regular season," Schmelzer commented.

Schmelzer is the longest tenured captain in Comets' franchise history and has made a huge impact during his time in Utica. He's led the team in points in each of the last two seasons and is a fan-favorite among the Utica faithful. Schmelzer is also playing a big role in the future of hockey in Utica with a few young kids of his own who are involved in youth programs in town.

