Kolosov Returns, 3 Moved to Reading

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, forward Carson Golder and goaltender Yaniv Perets have been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Forward Massimo Rizzo has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals.

Kolosov, 24, joined the Flyers for practice on Saturday. He has started 24 games for the Phantoms this season, going 10-13-1, 2.65, .905 and is coming off a strong 32-save performance in Lehigh Valley's 4-1 win at Hershey on Friday. Kolosov has also appeared in four games with the Flyers this season going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. Last season, Kolosov split time between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 38 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 16-20-2, 2.82, and .898.

Golder, 23, has played in five games with the Phantoms this season. The third-year pro is among the leaders on the Reading Royals in scoring with 13-13-26 in 34 games played. He has played in 29 career games in the AHL over parts of three seasons recording 2-6-8. The 6'2 ¬Â³ left wing out of Smithers, BC has also played in 107 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Reading scoring 46-40-76.

Perets, 25, has played in three games with Lehigh Valley this season going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. In 18 games with Reading this season, Perets has gone 8-7-2, 3.53, .894. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games and he also appeareed in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and one NHL game with the Carolina Hurricanes. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.

Rizzo, 24, has scored 5-13-18 with Reading this season in 26 games but has missed the last two months due to injury. He has not appeared in a game with the Phantoms this season. Last year, the Burnaby, BC native Rizzo played in 46 games with the Phantoms scoring 6-12-18 in his professional rookie season. The University of Denver product was originally a seventh-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers and was acquired by the Flyers in a trade with the Hurricanes on August 9, 2023.

