Gravel, Lucchini, Semptimphelter Sign Contract Extensions

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today at the team has signed Captain Kevin Gravel to a two-year AHL contract extension good through the 2027-28 season and they have also inked goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 campaign.

In addition, Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Currently in his third season as Admirals Captain and his fourth overall, Gravel has skated in 221 regular season games with Milwaukee, recording 49 points (8g-41a) and 87 penalty minutes and has seen action in 36 Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the team win a playoff round in each of his first three seasons with the team. In addition, he has served as team Captain for more games than any other player in team AHL history and is sixth all-time in games played among defensemen since Milwaukee joined the league in 2001.

The Kingston, MI native has played in all 48 of the Admirals games this season, recording six assists and 24 penalty minutes in the process. Currently in his 12th season, Gravel has played in 494 games in the AHL with the Admirals, Stockton, Bakersfield, Toronto, Ontario, and Manchester, where he was part of the Calder Cup Championship team in 2014. He has also skated in 138 NHL contests between Nashville, Toronto, Edmonton and Los Angeles.

Lucchini has appeared in 48 games for Milwaukee this season, posting 13 goals, 38 points and 17 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward ranks second in assists (25) and points on the Admirals and is tied for third in goals. Last season, he posted a career-high 21 goals to lead Milwaukee and finished with the second-most points (45) and third-most assists (24) on the team.

Undrafted, Lucchini is in his eighth professional season and made his NHL debut for Ottawa on Dec. 14, 2022 vs. Montreal. The veteran additionally appeared in three games for the Predators in 2024-25 and has totaled six points (3g-3a) in 54 career NHL appearances with Ottawa, Minnesota and Nashville. The Trail, B.C., native has played in 385 career AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Laval, Belleville, Iowa and Milwaukee, notching 243 points (104g-139a).

Semptimphelter made his Admirals debut last Saturday night, stopping 26 shots and helping the team earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Grand Rapids. He has accumulated a 15-6-2 mark in 23 games with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) this year, to go along with a 1.99 goals against average and a .929 save percentage, both of which are fourth in the ECHL. The Marlton, NJ native wrapped up a four-year collegiate career in 2024-25 with North Dakota where he was 18-11-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save %.

The Admirals will head out on the road to play the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Tuesday, February 24th at 7 pm before returning to Panther Arena to kick-off a season-long six-game homestand on Saturday, February 28th against Manitoba.







