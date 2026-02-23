Syracuse Crunch to Host Blue Heeler from Down Under March 1
Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Playday Indoor Play and Parties to host the Blue Heeler from Down Under on Sunday, March 1 when the team plays the Rochester Americans at 4 p.m.
The Blue Heeler from Down Under will be in Memorial Hall for a meet-and-greet during the first and second intermission.
Tickets for a VIP Meet-and-Greet with the Blue Heeler from Down Under are also available. For $40, fans will receive a ticket to watch the Crunch game from the Party Pit and have additional access to the Blue Heeler from Down Under during the first period.
VIP Meet-and-Greet tickets are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/blueheeler. Fans with tickets to the March 1 game can add on VIP access for $10 per person by contacting the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026
- Bears Host Comets, Visit IceHogs - Hershey Bears
- Calgary's William Strömgren Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Griffins Release Jackson Jutting from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Blue Heeler from Down Under March 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Gravel, Lucchini, Semptimphelter Sign Contract Extensions - Milwaukee Admirals
- Weekly Report: February 23 - Charlotte Checkers
- Sanheim Earns Silver - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Bjorklund to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Ryan Schmelzer Sets New All-Time Franchise Point Record - Utica Comets
- Penguins Reassign Ryan McAllister to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Recall D.J. King from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Sheldon Dries, Dominik Shine Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Fall 5-3 to Reign in Series Finale - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Blue Heeler from Down Under March 1
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 4-3
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Charlotte Checkers, 4-0