Syracuse Crunch to Host Blue Heeler from Down Under March 1

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Playday Indoor Play and Parties to host the Blue Heeler from Down Under on Sunday, March 1 when the team plays the Rochester Americans at 4 p.m.

The Blue Heeler from Down Under will be in Memorial Hall for a meet-and-greet during the first and second intermission.

Tickets for a VIP Meet-and-Greet with the Blue Heeler from Down Under are also available. For $40, fans will receive a ticket to watch the Crunch game from the Party Pit and have additional access to the Blue Heeler from Down Under during the first period.

VIP Meet-and-Greet tickets are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/blueheeler. Fans with tickets to the March 1 game can add on VIP access for $10 per person by contacting the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.







