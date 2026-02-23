Sanheim Earns Silver

Former Phantoms defenseman Travis Sanheim delivered a steady and impactful performance as he helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Sanheim became the 18th player in Phantoms franchise history to earn an Olympic medal and is the first former Phantom to reach the final podium since Marcel Noebels earned silver with Germany in 2018.

His impressive showing on the international stage came as Canada fell just short of gold in a thrilling overtime decision to the United States in Sunday's gold medal game.

Sanheim, 29, represented Canada for the first time at the Winter Olympics after helping his country win the NHL's inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last year. The Manitoba-born veteran picked up a critical assist on a third period game-tying goal during Canada's comeback victory over Finland in the semifinal round. He also finished tied for second on the team with a +6 rating across five tournament games.

A steady presence on the blue line, Sanheim has spent his entire professional career within the Flyers organization, beginning with the Phantoms over parts of three AHL seasons from 2015-18 before establishing himself as a mainstay at the NHL level. The 2014 first-round selection has assumed an alternate captain role in Philadelphia this season, leading the club's defensive group in scoring with 24 points in 56 games.

