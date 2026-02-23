Capitals Loan Bjorklund to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned goaltender Garin Bjorklund to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Bjorklund, 23, has compiled a 4-5-3 record with a 3.47 goals-against average, a .881 save percentage, and one shutout in 12 games played with Hershey this season. He has also appeared in seven games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native collected a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season. The goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best regular season record.

