Hook, Line, and Sinker

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

William Strömgren struck twice, including the overtime winner, as Calgary took to a 4-3 overtime victory over San Jose at the Tech CU Arena on Saturday night.

It was another example of Calgary digging in, staying patient and finding a way as they collected their third straight win. Saturday's victory marked the Wranglers' first win over the Barracuda this season.

San Jose grabbed the early edge in the first when Oliver Wahlstrom buried a powerplay marker, giving the home team a 1-0 lead.

The pushback came in the second.

Daniil Miromanov sparked the momentum shift, wiring home a pass from Strömgren at the right circle after Calgary established zone time.

Moments later, Rory Kerins forced a turnover high in the Barracuda zone, and Strömgren jumped all over it, snapping a quick shot past Laurent Brossoit to give Calgary their first lead of the night.

Martin Frk added insult to injury, lugging the puck from the top of his own zone, drove wide and rifled a bar-down snipe from the right circle to make it 3-1.

But the Barracuda wouldn't go quietly.

Wahlstrom struck again on the man advantage to cut the deficit, and in the third, Brendan Hoffman netted his first AHL goal with just three minutes remaining to knot things at three and force overtime.

It marked Calgary's third consecutive trip beyond regulation.

San Jose entered with a tidy 6-1 overtime record, while the Wranglers entered at 6-10.

This time, though, there was no hesitation.

Kerins created the chance once more, picking off another pass to spring Strömgren through the neutral zone.

With speed and a clear lane, Strömgren broke in alone and made no mistake, tucking the winner past Brossoit to seal it.







