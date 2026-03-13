Wranglers Fall Despite Second Period Push
Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary pushed back with a pair in the middle frame but ultimately fell 4-2 to Coachella Valley at Acrisure Arena, with Lucas Ciona and Dryden Hunt supplying the goals for the Wranglers.
Coachella Valley opened the scoring in the first period when Logan Morrison struck for the Firebirds, converting the early chance despite Calgary carrying much of the play.
The Wranglers poured on the pressure and fired 13 shots on goal in the frame compared to Coachella Valley's five, but couldn't find a way past Firebirds netminder Nikke Kokko.
The hosts extended their advantage early in the second when Jani Nyman buried to make it 2-0.
Not long after, Jagger Firkus widened the gap further, wiring a wrister past Wranglers goaltender Arsenii Sergeev.
Calgary answered back late in the second period, sparked by a hardworking fourth-line shift.
Ciona got free for a breakaway, racing in alone before beating Kokko.
The push continued later in the frame.
Hunt stepped into a pass from Clark Bishop and snapped a point shot from the right circle past Kokko to pull Calgary within one.
The marker continued an impressive stretch for Hunt, who now has 25 points in his last 18 games.
Despite playing fewer contests in the American Hockey League this season, he remains on pace for his most productive campaign.
Calgary pressed for the equalizer in the third, but Coachella Valley restored its cushion when Gustav Olofsson found the back of the net to make it 4-2, sealing it for the Firebirds.
The Wranglers will have a quick turnaround as they face off against the Firebirds on Sunday March 8 at 4 p.m. MT
