Colorado Barges Back for 4-3 Shootout Win over Reign

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado scored three goals in the second period to wipe out a 2-0 deficit, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced, as the Eagles rallied for a 4-3 shootout win over the Ontario Reign on Wednesday. Forward T.J. Tynan led the way with a pair of assists, as fellow forward Tristen Nielsen netted a goal and tacked on the winner in the shootout.

Just seconds after an Ontario power play concluded, Reign forward Francesco Pinelli would light the lamp with a wrister from the high slot, putting Ontario on top 1-0 at the 3:17 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow when forward Martin Chromiak fired a shot off the skates of an Eagles defender and through the legs of Miner, increasing the Reign's advantage to 2-0 with 6:52 remaining in the opening frame. Ontario would go on to outshoot the Eagles 9-4 in the period and left for the first intermission still up, 2-0.

Colorado would get on the board off a face off, as forward Alex Barre-Boulet buried a wrister from the right-wing circle, slicing the Reign's advantage to 2-1 at the 2:24 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would level the contest when defenseman Wyatt Aamodt camped between the circles before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 11:58 remaining in the middle frame.

Just 1:17 later, a 2-on-1 rush would be capped off when Nielsen fielded a cross-slot pass at the side of the crease before steering it home, giving Colorado a 3-2 lead.

Still trailing 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Ontario forward Glenn Gawdin would sweep home a rebound in the low slot, knotting the score at 3-3 at the 9:12 mark of the final frame.

As the period wound down, the Eagles would kill off a Reign power play in the final 1:51 of regulation, sending the contest to a sudden-death overtime.

In the extra session, Colorado would be outshot 5-0, but some key saves from Miner would push the game to a shootout.

Miner would deny two of Ontario's three shooters in the shootout, while Nielsen and forward Danil Gushchin each found the back of the net to give the Eagles the 4-3 win.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, March 13th at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.







