Preds Acquire Bancroft, Rizzo from Boston

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Navrin Mutter.

Bancroft has played in 34 games for the AHL's Providence Bruins this season, tallying two points (1g-1a) and 30 penalty minutes. the AHL level, he owns three points (2g-1a) in 39 games with Providence. Prior to joining the Bruins organization, Bancroft appeared in 103 career NCAA games with Cornell from 2022-25, totaling 36 goals and 43 assists for 79 points. In his final season with the Big Red, he ranked second on the team in goals (15) and points (27).

Originally selected by Carolina in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Rizzo has played in 29 games with the ECHL's Reading Royals in the 2025-26 season, tallying 22 points (6g-16a), a +10 rating and 10 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward ranks fourth on the Royals in assists and is tied for the eighth-most points this campaign. At the AHL level, he owns 18 points (6g-12a) in 47 games with Providence and Lehigh. Prior to becoming a professional, Rizzo played from 2021-24 with the University of Denver, totaling 49 points (19g-30a) in his time with the Pioneers.

Mutter played in 146 games with the Admirals over parts of four seasons, recording 20 points on four goals and 16 assists to go along with 299 penalty minutes.

The Admirals head out on a four-game roadtrip beginning Friday night at 6 pm CT against league-leading Grand Rapids. Their next home game is Saturday, March 21st at 6 pm against the Griffins.







