Roadrunners Fall 7-6 in Overtime Thriller to Silver Knights

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (25-23-9-0) built an early three-goal lead, but it wasn't enough in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (26-19-6-4) on Wednesday at Tucson Arena.

After Henderson opened the scoring, the Roadrunners erupted for four goals on four shots in a span of 1:51, with tallies from Austin Poganski, Scott Perunovich, Cameron Hebig and Ty Tullio. Julian Lutz added a late first-period goal to give Tucson a 5-2 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Silver Knights responded with three consecutive goals in the second period to tie the game before Poganski scored his second of the night late in the frame to put Tucson back in front 6-5. Henderson answered in the final minute of the period to even the score at 6-6 entering the third.

After a scoreless third period, Raphael Lavoie completed the comeback and hat trick with the game-winning goal 1:38 into overtime.

Five Roadrunners recorded multi-point performances, including Andrew Agozzino's three assists. Poganski scored twice, Robbie Russo added two assists, and Hebig and Lutz each finished with a goal and an assist.

Despite the loss, Tucson earned a point to remain in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race. The Roadrunners sit in eighth place, three points back of both Henderson and the San Diego Gulls, who currently hold the final playoff spot in the division.

TEAM NOTES

Tucson's five-goal first period matched the team's season high for goals in a single period, tying the five-goal second period at Calgary on Feb. 6. It also set a new season high for goals in the opening frame, surpassing the previous mark of three against Calgary on Oct. 18.

The Roadrunners' 21 shots on goal in the opening frame set a new season high for shots in a single period, surpassing the previous mark of 19, which last occurred at Calgary on Jan. 2.

Wednesday marked the sixth time this season the Roadrunners have scored six or more goals in a game and the first since Tucson's 6-4 victory at San Jose on March 1.

Wednesday marked Tucson's 21st overtime game of the season, the second-most in the AHL. The Roadrunners now hold a 12-0-9-0 record in games decided in overtime or a shootout.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

With Wednesday's two goals, Austin Poganski recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and his 10th multi-point game of the year, the second-most on the team.

Poganski's second goal marked his career-high 16th of the season, surpassing his previous high of 15 set in 2024-25. He now needs one point to tie last season's career-high 41-point campaign.

Poganski has now scored five goals in his last five home games, dating back to Jan. 21 vs. San Diego.

Scott Perunovich scored his seventh goal of the season and is now seven points shy of tying Kyle Wood for the most points by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season (43).

Cameron Hebig recorded his team-leading 11th multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. He is now two points shy of tying Michael Bunting for first all-time in franchise history with 180 career points.

Andrew Agozzino recorded his third three-point game and second three-assist performance of the season with a trio of helpers on Wednesday. He now sits one point shy of 650 career points and two assists shy of 375 career assists.

Cameron Hebig recorded his team-leading 11th multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist against Henderson on Tuesday. (Photo: Matt Muir / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson generated the first chance of the night when Miko Matikka broke free for a breakaway, but Henderson netminder Carl Lindbom denied him with his left pad just 2:30 into the game.

The Silver Knights responded 45 seconds later when Raphael Lavoie beat Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta near side with a quick shot from the bottom of the right circle to give Henderson a 1-0 lead at 3:15.

Tucson answered emphatically with four goals on four shots in a span of 1:51.

Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski tied the game at 4:30 with a quick shot from the low slot. Just 43 seconds later, Scott Perunovich pounced on a loose puck in the slot and fired a rocket into the back of the net to put Tucson ahead 2-1. Cameron Hebig extended the lead to 3-1 when he beat Lindbom from the left circle 29 seconds later, and Ty Tullio capped the surge with a rocket from the right circle that beat Lindbom glove side to make it 4-1 at 6:21.

Tullio's goal ended Lindbom's night early, as Henderson turned to Cameron Whitehead in relief.

The goaltending change sparked the Silver Knights and Jaycob Megna cut the deficit to 4-2 at 8:11 after collecting his own rebound in the low slot.

Tucson closed the period strong and Julian Lutz beat Whitehead five-hole with a low wrister from the right circle with 3:29 remaining to send the Roadrunners into the first intermission with a 5-2 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

For the second straight period, Lavoie struck early and cut Tucson's lead to 5-3 just 12 seconds into the middle frame. He pounced on a loose puck in the slot following a blocked shot and snapped it past Villalta.

Henderson had a golden opportunity to cut the deficit further before the midway mark after Tucson was whistled for three penalties in a 1:41 span, giving the Silver Knights consecutive two-man advantages. Villalta stood tall during the extended penalty kill and made a brilliant sliding save on Trevor Connelly's point-blank attempt. However, Henderson eventually broke through on the five-on-three when Matyas Sapovaliv snapped home a shot from the top of the crease to trim the deficit to 5-4 at 8:47.

Late in the period, Connelly scored Henderson's second consecutive power-play goal to tie the game at 5-5 with 4:45 remaining.

The Roadrunners responded on the next shift and Poganski netted his second of the night just 47 seconds later, burying a rebound off Montana Onyebuchi's point shot to restore Tucson's lead and make it 6-5.

The Silver Knights had another golden opportunity to tie the game late when Kai Uchacz broke free on a breakaway, but Villalta came up with his biggest save of the night to keep Tucson in front.

Henderson continued to press, and Connelly struck again with 35 seconds remaining in the period to tie the game 6-6 heading into the final intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

Connelly's second goal also ended Villalta's night, as Jaxson Stauber took over in the Roadrunners crease to start the third period.

Tucson earned an early power play after Henderson's Lukas Cormier was whistled for slashing just 1:14 into the frame, giving the Roadrunners their second man advantage of the night, but they were unable to capitalize.

Henderson nearly made Tucson pay midway through the period when Connelly intercepted a pass in his own zone and raced away on a breakaway, but his shot sailed just high.

The teams later traded breakaway chances. Roadrunners assistant captain Andrew Agozzino broke free with 3:41 remaining, but he was taken down from behind just as he released his shot. The Roadrunners were unable to convert on the opportunity, and the game remained tied at six through regulation.

OVERTIME

Lavoie completed the hat trick and capped Henderson's comeback with the game-winner 1:38 into overtime, beating Stauber with a rifle from the high slot to secure a 7-6 victory for the Silver Knights.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will wrap up the homestand against the San Jose Barracuda in a two-game set on Saturday and Sunday at Tucson Arena. Saturday's coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by James Mackey. Sunday's broadcast starts at 3:45 p.m. ahead of puck drop.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







