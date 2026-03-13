LA Kings Acquire Jan Jeník from Ottawa Sentarors in Exchange for Samuel Bolduc

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The LA Kings announced today that he have acquired forward Jan Jeník from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Samuel Bolduc.

Jeník, 25, has played 41 games in the AHL this season with the Belleville Senators collecting 17 points (9G, 8A). Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft, third round, 65th overall, he played four seasons with the organization from 2020-24 tallying 120 points (46G, 74A) in 165 AHL games with Tucson while skating in 22 NHL games with Arizona notching six points (4G, 2A). During the 2024-25 season he appeared in two NHL games with Ottawa while tallying 29 points (12G, 17A) in 52 games with Belleville in the AHL.

Prior to professional hockey, the Nymburk, Czechia native played two seasons in the OHL from 2018-20 with the Hamilton Bulldogs accumulating 86 points (35G, 51A) in 54 games. He also skated for Czechia in the 2019 and 2020 U-20 World Junior Championships.

Bolduc, 25, has tallied 21 points (5G, 16A) in 56 games for Ontario this season after splitting time the last five seasons in the AHL with the Bridgeport Islanders and with the New York Islanders of the NHL. In 267 career AHL games he has registered 113 points (33G, 80A) in 267 games while picking up eight points (4G, 4A) in 52 career NHL games. He was selected by the Islanders in the 2019 NHL Draft, second round, 57th overall.

Prior to professional hockey, the Laval, QC native played parts of five seasons in the QMJHL with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (2016-20) and the Sherbrooke Phoenix (2019-20) logging 94 points (22G, 72A) in 189 career games.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.