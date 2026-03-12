Iowa Scores Four Unanswered, Beats Chicago 4-2

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Iowa Wild scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Wednesday night.

Bradly Nadeau hammered a one-timer inside the left post on a 5-on-3 to put Chicago on the board 16:41 into the contest.

The Wolves outshot the Wild 14-8 through 20 minutes.

Nikita Pavlychev snuck a shot through Cal Petersen (24 saves) to double Chicago's lead at 4:10 of the second period.

The Wild responded 13:41 into the middle frame when Carson Lambos stepped around a defender and beat Cayden Primeau (32 saves) over the blocker with assists from Dylan Gambrell and Gerry Mayhew.

Mayhew tied the game with 3:28 to play in the period on the power play. After David Spacek sent a point shot on goal, Mayhew followed Gambrell's jam chance and punched the puck into the back of the net.

Chicago outshot Iowa 22-21 through two periods.

Hunter Haight broke the deadlock with 4:25 remaining when he collected an outlet pass from Ben Gleason, beat Chicago's defense, and slide a backhand shot under Primeau.

Jean-Luc Foudy scored on the empty net with an assist from Tyler Pitlick with 39 seconds to play.

Iowa outshot Chicago 36-26. The Wild and Wolves each finished 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa travels to BMO Center to visit the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Mar. 14 at 7 p.m.

