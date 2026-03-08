Iowa Takes Road Sweep with 2-1 Win in Springfield

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Iowa Wild earned a weekend sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Saturday night.

Springfield outshot Iowa 9-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild broke through on the power play 9:01 into the middle frame. After Dylan Gambrell forced a turnover in the slot and fired a shot on net, Tyler Pitlick backhanded the rebound past Will Cranley (18 saves).

The Thunderbirds outshot the Wild 8-7 in the second period.

Hugh McGing tied the contest with a one-timer over William Rousseau (34 saves) at the 13:49 mark of the third.

Gambrell broke the deadlock and put Iowa ahead for good with 2:00 to play. After Matt Kiersted sent the puck up the wall, Jean-Luc Foudy raced down the right wing and sent a cross-ice pass that Gambrell hammered inside the left post.

Springfield outshot Iowa 35-20. The Wild finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage and killed off all four Thunderbirds power plays.

Iowa travels to Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.

