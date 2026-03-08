Iowa Takes Road Sweep with 2-1 Win in Springfield
Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Iowa Wild earned a weekend sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Saturday night.
Springfield outshot Iowa 9-8 in the opening 20 minutes.
The Wild broke through on the power play 9:01 into the middle frame. After Dylan Gambrell forced a turnover in the slot and fired a shot on net, Tyler Pitlick backhanded the rebound past Will Cranley (18 saves).
The Thunderbirds outshot the Wild 8-7 in the second period.
Hugh McGing tied the contest with a one-timer over William Rousseau (34 saves) at the 13:49 mark of the third.
Gambrell broke the deadlock and put Iowa ahead for good with 2:00 to play. After Matt Kiersted sent the puck up the wall, Jean-Luc Foudy raced down the right wing and sent a cross-ice pass that Gambrell hammered inside the left post.
Springfield outshot Iowa 35-20. The Wild finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage and killed off all four Thunderbirds power plays.
Iowa travels to Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
