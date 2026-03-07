Panthers Assign Vilmanis and Bjornfot to Checkers, Recall Kunin

Published on March 7, 2026

The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Sandis Vilmanis and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to the Checkers. Forward Luke Kunin has been recalled to the Panthers.

Vilmanis, 22, joined the Panthers on January 10, appearing in 19 games with Florida, posting five points (three goals, two assists). In 31 games with the Checkers this season, Vilmanis has scored eight goals and added 11 assists. In addition to his NHL tenure, Vilmanis skated in four games at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan- Cortina, representing his home country of Latvia. Vilmanis was originally selected in the fifth round (157th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers.

Bjornfot, 24, was recalled to Florida on January 4, logging 11 games and recording three points (two goals, one assist). The Upplands Vasby, SWE, native has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 22 games this year with Charlotte. January's transaction marked the second time Florida has called up Bjornfot this season (October 13).

Kunin, 28, made his Checkers debut on Friday night in Lehigh Valley, notching two assists in Charlotte's 5-3 win over the Phantoms. The Chesterfield, MO, native has appeared in 44 games with the Panthers this season, scoring two goals and adding two assists, along with 23 penalty minutes. In his NHL career, Kunin has played 478 contests with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Panthers, accumulating 146 points (75 goals, 71 assists) and 410 penalty minutes.







