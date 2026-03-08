Stars Score Four to Defeat Wolves

ROSEMONT, Illinois- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored three in the first period and beat the Chicago Wolves 4-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The Stars nearly opened the scoring 3:30 into the first period when Matthew Seminoff fired a shot off the post, but the Wolves responded 21 seconds later when Domenick Fensore let a shot go from the left point that Nikita Pavlychev tipped past Remi Poirier.

Texas responded with six minutes left in the first when Tristan Bertucci skated down the right wing and flipped a shot on net. Artem Shlaine had the first attempt at the rebound, and Jack Becker stuffed home the third try to tie the game.

The Stars doubled their lead under three minutes later when Arttu Hyry fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Cayden Primeau for his eighth goal of the season. Hyry wasted no time adding another just 29 seconds later, as he tipped a Cameron Hughes shot from the left half-wall to make it 3-1.

Seminoff added a fourth goal for Texas 6:47 into the middle frame as he snapped a wrist shot from the left circle over the blocker of Primeau and the Stars carried that 4-1 cushion into the third.

Chicago earned a power play eight minutes into the third period and capitalized. Viktor Neuchev slid a pass through the crease that was going wide of the net, but it deflected off a Stars skate and in to cut the Texas lead to 4-2.

The Wolves pulled Primeau with 3:30 remaining, but the Stars held them off the scoreboard to seal the victory.

Poirier had 28 saves in the win, the 60th of his AHL career, while Primeau stopped 29 shots in the loss. The two teams will meet again Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Catch the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

