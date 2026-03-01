Stars Power Past Gulls in Overtime
Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, outlasted the San Diego Gulls 6-5 in overtime after the teams traded leads all Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
San Diego earned an early lead when Sam Colangelo scored a power play goal on a sharp angle shot from the left face-off circle two minutes into the first period. The Stars had a chance to respond seven minutes later when Nikolas Brouillard was called for hooking, putting Texas on the power play. Cameron Hughes capitalized, finding the back of the net from high in the slot.
With 1:31 left in the opening frame, Tyson Hinds sent the puck between Arno Tiefensee's legs on a short-handed, odd-man rush to give San Diego a 2-1 lead.
Jeremie Poirier tied the game for Texas 4:18 into the second period, blasting the puck from the right point over the right shoulder of Tomas Suchanek. Poirier has now scored in back-to-back games and has three points (2-1- 3) in his first three games since joining the Stars.
Brouillard sniped a shot from between the circles 5:51 into the middle frame to put San Diego back in the lead. Yegor Sidorov added an insurance goal for San Diego 48 seconds later when he turned over the puck in the slot and dumped a backhander past the glove side of Tiefensee.
With 1:42 remaining in the second period, Antonio Stranges lifted the puck over the blocker of Suchanek to pull the Stars within one heading into the second intermission.
Artem Shlaine found the back of the net twice in the first five minutes of the final frame to put the Stars in the lead 5-4. Both goals were set up by Hughes, who recorded the team's first four-point game (1-3- 4) of the season. Brouillard notched his second of the night at 11:21 to tie the game for the fourth time, sending the high-scoring contest to overtime.
Texas needed just 62 seconds to earn the extra point with the overtime winner. Kole Lind broke free from the Stars blue line and raced down the ice, sending the puck into the top of the net while he was being hauled down.
Tiefensee picked up the win after stopping 18 of 23. Suchanek gave up six goals on 36 shots in the overtime loss.
The Stars will travel to Rosemont, Illinois to face the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, March 7. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Allstate Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars on game night
(Logan Foust)
