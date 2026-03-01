Admirals Go Moose Hunting

Milwaukee, WI - Joey Willis scored a goal and dished out two assists for the first three-point night of his career as the Ads pulled away from Manitoba for a 6-2 win on Saturday night at historic Panther Arena.

Six different Admirals found the back of the net as the Ads snapped a four-game skid. In addition to Willis, Ryan Ufko (2a) and Isaac Ratcliffe (1g-1a) also had multi-point nights while Matt Murray stopped 22 shots to earn his 13th win of the season in net.

Cole O'Hara nabbed the only goal of the first period, scoring his 14th of the season 12:34 into the contest. Manitoba carried the puck through the neutral zone when O'Hara executed a perfect poke check and went in alone Moose goalie Thomas Milic before beating him five-hole.

Willis pushed the Ads lead to 2-0 when he found a loose puck in the slot and fired a wrister over Milic's shoulder at 8:54 of the second period.

The Moose cut lead in half less than a minute later as Brayden Yager converted a 2-on-1 for his seventh of the season.

Fedor Svechkov would give Milwaukee a two-goal lead back with a power-play marker as he cleaned up the rebound of an Ufko shot to the left of Milic and jammed it home for his third of the season.

After Tyson Empey scored for the Moose, Reid Schaefer responded for the Admirals with a shorthanded with 3:28 to go in the second period. Ufko won a race to the puck and shoveled it up the boards to Shaefer who went in 2-on-1 with Jake Lucchini before going bardown on Milic.

Kyle Marino and Ratcliffe each scored third period goals as the Ads posted at least six goals for the first time since January 8th.

Milwaukee finished the night a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and were 1-for-3 on with the man advantage.

The Admirals and Moose get right back at it tomorrow afternoon as they will face-off at 3 pm.







