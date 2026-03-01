Moose Downed by Milwaukee Barrage

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (24-19-4-1) fell 6-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals (21-22-4-3) at UW-M Panther Arena on Saturday night. They were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday.

The Admirals opened the scoring 12:34 into the contest. Cole O'Hara stole the puck at centre ice, before beating Thomas Milic through the five-hole on a breakaway. Manitoba was outshot 10-7 in the frame, but ratcheted up the pressure in the final quarter of the period. Matthew Murray was up to the task in the Admirals' net, holding the scoreline at 1-0.

Both sides got their offences out of the mud in the second period. Joey Willis scored 8:54 into the frame to put Milwaukee up by two. Brayden Yager cut the score to 2-1 with a nifty finish under a minute later. Fedor Svechkov restored the Admirals' two-goal edge at 12:10 on a power play goal. The Moose found a quick reply once again, trimming the lead just 35 seconds later. Tyson Empey scored his first goal of the campaign by ripping a shot past Murray's blocker. Reid Schaefer made it 4-2 on a shorthanded goal with 3:28 to play in the stanza, sending the home side to the locker room with a two-goal lead.

Milwaukee owned the shot clock in the third, outshooting the Moose 12-4 in the period. Kyle Marino scored to give the Admirals a three-goal lead early in the frame. Isaac Ratcliffe then put the game out of reach at 9:58, as the Admirals skated to a 6-2 win over Manitoba.

Quotable

Moose forward Brayden Yager (click for full interview)

"That just wasn't us. Tons of breakdowns in the d-zone and neutral zone, not skating, trying to make the hard cross-ice pass. Obviously, they're a good team and picked them off and made us pay."Ã¯Â»Â¿

Statbook

Isaac Phillips has a point in each of his past two games (1G, 1A)

Tyson Empey tallied his second career multi-point game (1G, 1A)

Dawson Barteaux recorded his first point of the season with an assist

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.