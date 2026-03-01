Justin Dowling the Shootout Hero in Wolf Pack's 5-4 Triumph over Phantoms

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack trailed 2-0 and 4-2 on Saturday night in Allentown but never relented against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Pack battled back to force an eventual shootout, won in the 12th round by Justin Dowling. The Pack's 5-4 victory was their third straight win.

The Phantoms struck twice in 46 seconds to jump out to a 2-0 lead by the 5:33 mark of the opening stanza.

Devin Kaplan opened the scoring 4:47 in. Kaplan drove down the left-wing side and cut to the net. His initial shot was denied by Spencer Martin, but the rebound went off a defender and beat Martin by the right pad to make it 1-0.

At 5:33, Lane Pederson made it 2-0. An Oliver Bonk shot was blocked by Connor Mackey, but the rebound popped into the slot right to Pederson. He fired a quick shot that beat Martin for his 17th goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack made a goaltending switch at that time, putting Dylan Garand in for Martin.

Garand made eleven saves on eleven shots the rest of the period, keeping the Phantoms at bay.

That allowed the Wolf Pack to get their footing. Once they did, the Wolf Pack were able to largely control the flow of play.

They got on the board at 10:13 when Mackey fired a shot into traffic. The shot eluded Carson Bjarnason for Mackey's fourth goal of the season.

27 seconds later, Adam S?kora evened the affair. A puck dumped in by Brandon Scanlin evaded Bjarnason, who wandered behind the net to play the puck. S?kora pounced on the loose puck and buried his tenth goal of the season at 10:40 to make it 2-2.

The goal gave S?kora goals in three straight games.

Phil Tomasino restored the lead for the Phantoms just 2:05 into the middle frame. Tomasino took a pass from Max Guenette in the left-wing circle and blasted a drive that beat Garand for his ninth goal of the season.

Oscar Eklind then snuck a puck by the right pad of Garand at 11:35, beating him with a wraparound attempt.

Despite the two-goal hole, the Wolf Pack refused to backdown.

Juuso P?rssinen drew the club back within a goal at 17:48, scoring his third goal in four games. After some sustained pressure in the offensive zone, Travis Dermott fired a shot from the left-wing side that clipped P?rssinen in front. The redirection was enough to beat Bjarnason and make it a 4-3 game.

In the final minute of the period, the sides played four-on-four with Adam Ginning and Brett Berard in the penalty box. After a good look for the Phantoms, the puck popped out to center ice and was corralled by Trey Fix-Wolansky.

Fix-Wolansky entered in on the left-wing side on a two-on-one with Brennan Othmann. He fed Othmann in the right-wing circle, where he snapped home his seventh goal of the season at 19:40 to tie the game 4-4.

For the fourth time in five meetings, the sides went to overtime after neither side could find a goal in the final frame.

Berard had the best chance in the extra session, but the sides would go to a shootout for the second time in as many meetings.

In the shootout, Alex Bump put the Phantoms ahead in the second round. Othmann would counter in the third round, keeping the Wolf Pack alive.

Christian Kyrou and Dylan Roobroeck traded goals in the eighth round, keeping the skills competition going.

In the 12th round, Jacob Gaucher put a shot high and over the pad of Garand, setting up Dowling with the game on his stick. Dowling walked in and ripped a shot by Bjarnason to give the Wolf Pack their third straight victory.

The Wolf Pack and Phantoms conclude their back-to-back set tomorrow afternoon back at the PPL Center. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' is set to begin at 2:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 4, when the Providence Bruins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Follow the Wolf Pack on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr, and TikTok.







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.