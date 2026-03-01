Penguins Lose in Overtime to Monsters, 2-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost in overtime to the Cleveland Monsters, 2-1, on Saturday evening at Rocket Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (36-13-4-2) saw its point streak run to six games despite falling in a fiery, back-and-forth battle with Cleveland. Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov starred in the low-scoring affair, as he pulled off a miraculous glove save late in the third period to help extend the game past regulation.

With the game tied, 1-1, a dizzying sequence of passes by Cleveland set up Guillaume Richard on the backdoor with a wide-open net. Murashov stretched out as far as he could and robbed Richard to keep the game even. The crowd in Rocket Arena leapt to its feet, celebrating what it thought was a go-ahead goal with 4:34 left to play. Even the Monsters' goal horn blared, but Murashov had the puck safely nestled in his glove.

Despite Murashov's super-human heroics, Monsters forward Jack Williams won the game 1:55 into OT while the two teams were skating at four-on-four.

The Monsters blitzed the Penguins from the start, building a 18-5 shots-on-goal advantage through the first period. One of those 18 shots made its way into the net, as a tip-in by Zach Aston-Reese put Cleveland ahead, 1-0.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tightened up defensively in the second period, holding Cleveland without a shot for the first 9:39 of the frame. However, the Monsters' first look was a point-blank one-timer from the slot, prompting a huge kick save from Murashov.

Murashov later thwarted a shorthanded breakaway from the Monsters, keeping his team within striking distance. That stop proved paramount, as Matt Dumba pulled the Penguins even later on the same power play. His slap shot blazed through Cleveland goalie Ivan Fedotov with 2:50 left before the second intermission.

A handful of post-whistle scrums resulted in several four-on-four sessions throughout the third period, but the game remained deadlocked, 1-1. Murashov stonewalled seven shots over the course of the final frame, including his highway robbery of Richard.

Murashov finished the game with 27 total stops, but fell to 20-6-2 on the year. Fedotov became the fifth goalie to reach 20 wins on the season with 18 saves.

