Islanders Capture Point in Shootout Loss to Bruins

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - In a set of back-to-back games in Providence, the Bridgeport Islanders set their eyes on finally defeating the Eastern Conference top ranked Bruins. With the game tied heading into the overtime period, neither team mustered a goal but in the shootout the Bruins scored the only goal and the Isles got a single point in the 3-2 defeat.

In the opening period, Pierrick Dube scored his 4th of the year at 4:00 to give Bridgeport a 1-0 lead after he slid the puck past the sprawling Michael DiPietro. At 6:27 Matthew Highmore scored a powerplay goal to lift Bridgeport to a 2-0 lead on his 8th of the season.

After a scoreless second frame, the game went to the third period where Providence found the back of the net as the slap shot from Ty Gallagher beat Marcus Hogberg at 2:07 bringing the game to a 2-1 score. Later in the third at 10:12 Matej Blumel scored to tie the contest at 2-2 and the game headed to overtime.

During the overtime period, neither team found the back of the net so the game went to a shootout where the Bruins scored the lone goal in three rounds to win 3-2.

The Isles are back at it against Providence tomorrow at Amica Mutual Pavillion at 3:05 before heading back on the road for a game on Friday night against Hartford on March 6th before coming back home for two games in a row. On Saturday they battle the Providence Bruins at 5:00 PM and then on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.







