Beckman the Hero in Isles 4-3 Overtime Win against Checkers

Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Squaring off against the Charlotte Checkers for the first time this season, the Bridgeport Islanders took on their Atlantic Division rivals with reinforcements as Matt Luff joined the club for his first game. With Adam Beckman playing heroics in overtime, the Islanders defeated the Florida Panthers' top affiliate, 4-3, in a weeknight matchup.i

Marcus Hogberg provided the Islanders with steady goaltending, stopping 30 of 32 shots and earning the win.

Matt Luff wasted no time introducing himself to the Bridgeport crowd, streaking down the left side of the Charlotte zone on a three-on-one before sniping home his 15th of the season just 76 seconds into the contest.

Nate Smith cleaned up a loose rebound 5:46 into play, tying up the contest for Charlotte.

The next goal wouldn't come until late in the second period. After Daylan Kuefler's deke was deflected into the air, the puck landed right in front of the crease and was collected by Beckman, who tapped home his 20th of the season 15:38 into the middle frame.

Bridgeport received an insurance goal 9:04 into the third period. Matthew Highmore's initial shot on Cooper Black was denied, but Pierrick Dube pounced on the rebound and recorded his third tally of the season.

Charlotte struck 36 seconds later courtesy of Noah Gregor, then again 18:32 into the period with their goaltender pulled as Brian Pinho tipped in his eighth of the season.

After drawing the first penalty of the contest in overtime, Beckman snuck the game winner past Black 1:36 into the extra frame, giving the Isles two points.

The Islanders will visit Providence this weekend for games against the Bruins on Feb. 28 at 7:05 p.m. and Mar. 1 at 3:05 p.m. They'll return home on Mar. 7 to take on the Bruins at 5 p.m. Tickets are available on bridgeportislanders.com.

Notes

Luff's goal gave him a point in an eighth consecutive meeting against the Checkers dating back to Mar. 5, 2025. He has accumulated five goals, six assists and 11 points over that span.

Beckman's goal was his 12th since the turn of the calendar to 2026. The Islanders are 7-1-0-1 over that span.

Hogberg has earned the Islanders a point in nine of his last ten games.

Dube's assist on Luff's goal was his 125th point in the AHL. He has recorded six points in 10 games since joining the Islanders.







