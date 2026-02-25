Over $18,000 Raised for Local Pediatric Cancer Warriors
Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors announced that through the generosity of Condorstown, $18,300 was raised in the post-game, on-ice jersey auction of eight jerseys to benefit eight local pediatric cancer warriors in partnership with Dignity Health and the Kern County Cancer Foundation.
Remaining jerseys are available in an online auction for charity with over $13,000 raised and growing! The auction ends on Sunday evening.
Also last week, Tip-A-Condor raised over $14,000 for the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3) in support of dozens of other local non-profits. The event, held at Legends Events Center, had the players turn in their jerseys for aprons and serve as waiters for the evening to collect tips.
