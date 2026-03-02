Penalties Cost Condors in 4-2 Loss

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (28-17-9, 65pts) fell 4-2 to the Ontario Reign (35-16-2, 72pts) on Sunday afternoon to cap off a four games-in-six nights road trip.

The Reign took a 1-0 lead off an offensive zone turnover in the second minute of the first. Bakersfield would answer at 7:58 on a power-play goal from Atro Leppanen (8th). Leppanen's goal was his fifth in his last six games.

Ontario took their second lead of the night off a loose puck in the crease. Once again though, the Condors had the answer as Josh Samanski (8th) snapped home the tying tally in the final minute of the second off a dish from Roby Jarventie. The teams headed to the room tied at 2-2 after two.

The Reign scored an early third period power-play goal and added the empty-net insurance late for the 4-2 win.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home for three games, starting with Field Trip Day on Tuesday against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. (click here for tickets). Tucson comes to town on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and First Responders Night on Saturday (click here for tickets)







American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.