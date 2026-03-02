Penalties Cost Condors in 4-2 Loss
Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (28-17-9, 65pts) fell 4-2 to the Ontario Reign (35-16-2, 72pts) on Sunday afternoon to cap off a four games-in-six nights road trip.
The Reign took a 1-0 lead off an offensive zone turnover in the second minute of the first. Bakersfield would answer at 7:58 on a power-play goal from Atro Leppanen (8th). Leppanen's goal was his fifth in his last six games.
Ontario took their second lead of the night off a loose puck in the crease. Once again though, the Condors had the answer as Josh Samanski (8th) snapped home the tying tally in the final minute of the second off a dish from Roby Jarventie. The teams headed to the room tied at 2-2 after two.
The Reign scored an early third period power-play goal and added the empty-net insurance late for the 4-2 win.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield is home for three games, starting with Field Trip Day on Tuesday against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. (click here for tickets). Tucson comes to town on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and First Responders Night on Saturday (click here for tickets)
