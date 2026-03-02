Canucks Win 3-2 in Back to Back Shootouts against the Wranglers

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their back-to-back with the Calgary Wranglers with another win, sweeping the weekend.

Ty Young got the start in net, taking on Arsenii Sergeev at the other end. Cooper Walker slotted in for Jujhar Khaira as the 11th forward in an otherwise unchanged lineup from Friday afternoon.

The first period got off to a quick start. Just two minutes in, Danila Klimovich ripped a shot from the left circle to score on Abbotsford's first shot of the night. Neither team found much advantage through the rest of the frame aside from two minutes of four-on-four play, and Klimovich's goal stood as the lone marker of the period, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

The Canucks looked to extend their lead in the middle frame, but struggled to generate shots on net. Just under halfway through the period, Joe Arntsen received a cross-ice feed from Chase Stillman and fired a shot from the right circle to give Abbotsford a 2-0 lead. Young was stellar in net, stopping quality chances, while the defensive core continued to block shots to preserve the two-goal cushion heading into the third.

The Wranglers fought their way back into the game in the final frame. With just over five minutes to play, Aydar Suniev got Calgary on the board, beating Young to bring the home side within one. Just over a minute later, Justin Kirkland capitalized with Young out of position, tying the game at 2 and forcing overtime.

The Canucks took an untimely penalty in overtime but successfully killed it off, sending the game to a shootout once again.

Shootout

Round 1 Berard - Goal Strömgren - No Goal

Round 2 Stillman - No Goal Kirkland - Goal

Round 3 Reichel - No Goal Suniev - No Goal

Round 4 Bains - No Goal Morton - No Goal

Round 5 Klimovich - No Goal Hunt - No Goal

Round 6 Jett Woo - Goal Frk - No Goal

After six rounds, Woo scored the deciding goal to secure the 3-2 shootout victory for Abbotsford. The Canucks now head home to begin a six-game homestand.







