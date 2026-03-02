Islanders Drop Road Game to Bruins, 3-2

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Providence, RI. - The concluding set of back-to-back road games for Bridgeport took place on Sunday afternoon inside Amica Mutual Pavilion against the Providence Bruins. The Isles looked for redemption from the shootout loss suffered the previous night. But, the Bruins proved once again to be a difficult opponent and the Isles skated away in the defeat without adding points in the standings.

After a scoreless first period, Riley Duran scored a shorthanded goal at 3:23 putting the Isles down 1-0 in the middle frame. Cam Berg tied the game at 1-1 at 12:44 after his slap shot beat Michael DiPietro for his 7th of the season. Matthew Poitras scored to recapture the lead for Providence at 16:55 bringing the game to a 2-1 score. The Bruins struck again with just six seconds left in the middle frame after Matej Blumel scored.

To start the third period, Adam Beckman scored at 1:33 for his 22nd of the season cutting the Bruins lead to 3-2. Unfortunately, there waws no additional scoring for the Isles and they skated away with a 3-2 loss.

The Isles are back on the road on Friday night against Hartford on March 6th before coming back home for two games in a row. On Saturday they battle the Providence Bruins at 5:00 PM and then on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Get more information on tickets by visiting www.bridgeportislanders.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.