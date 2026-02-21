Tomorrow's Islanders Home Game vs. Penguins Moved to 3:00 PM

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT. - The Bridgeport Islanders, in coordination with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the American Hockey League, have rescheduled tomorrow's game at Total Mortgage Arena to 3:00 p.m. due to impending weather.

The Islanders visit the Penguins tonight at 6:05 p.m. before returning to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday afternoon for the 3:00 p.m. rematch. Great seats are still available. For tickets and information, visit www.bridgeportislanders.com.







American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.