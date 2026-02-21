Tomorrow's Islanders Home Game vs. Penguins Moved to 3:00 PM
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT. - The Bridgeport Islanders, in coordination with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the American Hockey League, have rescheduled tomorrow's game at Total Mortgage Arena to 3:00 p.m. due to impending weather.
The Islanders visit the Penguins tonight at 6:05 p.m. before returning to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday afternoon for the 3:00 p.m. rematch. Great seats are still available. For tickets and information, visit www.bridgeportislanders.com.
