Utah Mammoth Recall Perunovich and Connauton

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that defensemen Scott Perunovich and Kevin Connauton have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Scott Perunovich

Perunovich, 27, has posted 30 points (3g, 27a) and 38 penalty minutes (PIM) in 43 AHL games this season. He leads all Roadrunners blueliners in points, assists and power-play points (1g, 12a) and is tied for third in assists, tied for fourth in power-play assists ranks eighth in points among all AHL defensemen.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound blueliner split the 2024-25 season between the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues, tallying nine points (2g, 7a) and 10 PIM in 35 NHL games. Across three NHL seasons, he has appeared in 108 career games with St. Louis and New York, recording 32 points (2g, 30a) and 30 PIM. He also has four assists in seven career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Blues.

The Hibbing, Minnesota native also has 72 points (8g, 64a) and 58 PIM in 82 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and Springfield Thunderbirds. He has also appeared in two Calder Cup playoff games with Springfield.

Before turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound left-shot defenseman starred at the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2017 to 2020. In 115 collegiate games, he totaled 105 points (20g, 85a) and 132 PIM while helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2018 and 2019.

Perunovich was selected by St. Louis in the second round (45th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Kevin Connauton

Connauton, 35, has two assists and 20 PIM in 23 AHL games this season. Over his 16-year professional career, the Edmonton, Alberta native has recorded 80 points (28g, 52a) and 188 PIM in 360 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers (2021-22), Florida Panthers (2020-22), Colorado Avalanche (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2015-19), Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-16) and Dallas Stars (2013-15).

He also has one assist and 22 PIM in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games with Colorado and Dallas.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman has also tallied 170 points (51g, 119a) and 467 PIM in 464 career AHL games with the Roadrunners, Ontario Reign (2023-24), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2022-23), Colorado Eagles (2019-20), Texas Stars (2012-14), Chicago Wolves (2011-13) and Manitoba Moose (2010-11).

He also has nine points (4g, 5a) and 24 PIM in 33 career Calder Cup playoff games with Tucson, Ontario, Lehigh Valley, Texas, Chicago and Manitoba.

Before turning pro, Connauton played one season of collegiate hockey for Western Michigan University in 2008-09, posting 18 points (7g, 11a) and 44 PIM in 40 NCAA games.

The following season, he played one season of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Vancouver Giants, where he posted 72 points (24g, 48a) and 107 PIM in 69 WHL games.

Connauton was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2009 NHL draft.







