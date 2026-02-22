Ads Battle Back for Point in OT Loss

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Cole O'Hara's goal with less than a minute to play in regulation forced overtime and helped the Admirals earn a point in an overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at historic Panther Arena.

David Edstrom and Ryan Ufko also lit the lamp for the Admirals, while TJ Semptimphelter was impressive in net for Milwaukee, stopping 26 shots in his first start with the team.

Edstrom got the Admirals on the board with his seventh goal of the season at the 7:19 mark of the opening frame. Daniel Carr carried the puck in on the left wing and found crashing Edstrom, who tipped the puck over the shoulder of Grand Rapids goalie Sebastian Cossa.

The Griffins knotted the score at one when Alex Doucet took a pretty feed from Amadeus Lombardi and beat Semptimphelter with 2:42 to go in the opening stanza.

The Admirals potted the lone goal of the second period as Ryan Ufko scored on a power-play marker at the 18:23 mark when Cole O'Hara found a streak Ufko backdoor he registered his 11th of the season.

However Grand Rapids scored the two goals to turn that one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. The first came just 1:19 into the third period on Amadeus Lombari tally and then Jakub Rychlovsky scored the game-winner when he came streaking down the left wing and sent a wrister that beat Semptimphelter to the far side.

With Semptimphelter pulled in favor of an extra attacker, O'Hara's shot from the left point made its way through traffic and past Cossa for his 13th goal of the season.

The Ads came an inch from ending the contest in OT when Ufko's shot rang off the crossbar and came out before Lombardi scored his second of the night with exactly a minute to go and give the Griffins the victory.

The Admirals will head out on the road to play the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Tuesday, February 24th at 7 pm before returning to Panther Arena to kick-off a season-long six-game homestand on Saturday, February 28th against Manitoba.







American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.