But Scores in Return, Roadrunners Fall, 4-2, to Reign

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, AZ - Daniil But scored in his first game at Tucson Arena since late November, but it wasn't enough as the Tucson Roadrunners (22-18-8-0) fell 4-2 to the Ontario Reign (33-16-1-1) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski also found the back of the net, tying the game 1-1 late in the first period. Ontario responded with two goals in a span of 56 seconds midway through the second period to build a two-goal cushion before But pulled Tucson back within one, 3-2, with just over a minute remaining in the frame.

Tucson had a late opportunity on the power play and pulled goaltender Jaxson Stauber for a two-man advantage, but Jack Millar sealed the Reign's series-opening win with an empty-net goal from his own zone.

Despite the loss, Stauber delivered a solid performance, stopping 26 of 29 shots to give Tucson a chance to rally late.

TEAM NOTES

The Roadrunners penalty kill has been a perfect 6-for-6 over its last three games dating back to 2/13 at CVF.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Scoring his 13th goal of the season to put the Roadrunners on the board, Austin Poganski is two goals shy of matching his career-high for goals in a season (15 in 2024-25).

Poganski now has five points (2g, 3a) in his last five games dating back to 2/6 at CGY.

Dmitri Simashev recorded the primary assist on Austin Poganski's first-period goal for his 17th assist of the season.

Simashev now has four points (2g, 2a) in his last five games dating back to Feb. 6 at Calgary.

Daniil But scored his ninth goal of the season in his 21st AHL game of the season, which leads all Roadrunners rookies.

Andrew Agozzino tallied his 12th assist of the season and 370th assist of his career on Daniil But's third-period goal.

With Saturday's assist, Agozzino extended his point streak and assist streak to three games dating back to 2/13 at CVF, totaling three assists in that span.

Austin Poganski celebrates after putting Tucson on the board in the first period of Saturday's game against Ontario. (Photo: Kate Dibildox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson's Montana Onyebuchi and Ontario's Jacob Doty dropped the gloves just over two minutes into the game in a marathon fight that lasted more than two minutes.

The Roadrunners gained momentum following Onyebuchi's scrap and drew a tripping penalty just past the four-minute mark for the game's first power play. However, Tucson couldn't capitalize, and Ontario made them pay moments later.

Shortly after the penalty expired, Francesco Pinelli scored on a breakaway to give the Reign a 1-0 lead at 6:20.

Ontario generated another breakaway chance with just under eight minutes remaining, but Jaxson Stauber kicked aside Jared Wright's wrister to keep it a one-goal game.

Both teams were whistled for minor penalties four seconds apart, setting up four-on-four play with four minutes left in the period.

The Roadrunners took advantage off the ensuing faceoff and Austin Poganski deflected Dmitri Simashev's point shot past Ontario netminder Pheonix Copley to tie the game 1-1 with 3:55 remaining.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson's late first-period momentum carried over into the middle frame, and Andrew Agozzino nearly gave the Roadrunners their first lead just over two minutes in. Onyebuchi set up Agozzino down low, and the assistant captain lifted the puck toward the top shelf, but Phoenix Copley flashed the glove to rob him.

Neither side allowed many grade-A chances through the remainder of the first half of the period, but tensions began to rise just past the 10-minute mark when Tucson's Julian Lutz and Ontario's Koehn Ziemmer exchanged shoves after the whistle outside the Reign crease.

Ontario found a bounce in its step as the game grew chippier. Aatu Jämsen scored a one-timer off a faceoff to put the Reign back in front 2-1 with 8:10 remaining, and Andre Lee followed just 56 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-1 with 7:14 left.

For the second straight period, the Roadrunners finished strong. Daniil But beat Copley with a slick deke to his backhand to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 1:17 remaining.

Tempers flared again after the buzzer as both teams converged in the corner behind the Ontario goal line. Tucson's Ty Tullio and Copley each received roughing minors, setting up two minutes of four-on-four play to open the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

Neither side capitalized during the opening four-on-four, but a hooking penalty against Tucson gave the Reign their first full power play of the night just over five minutes into the period. The Roadrunners limited Ontario to just one shot on goal on the man advantage to keep it a one-goal game.

Tucson drew a tripping penalty to earn a power play with 11 minutes remaining, but couldn't convert. Shortly after, the Reign went back to the man advantage with 8:25 left following an interference call against Tucson. Stauber stood tall during the penalty kill and denied Ziemmer on consecutive chances to keep the Roadrunners' comeback hopes alive.

With just under three minutes remaining, But led a dangerous rush into the Ontario zone and found Kevin Rooney in the slot for a one-timer, but Reign defenseman Angus Booth was able to reach in and break up the scoring chance.

Needing a goal late, the Roadrunners pulled Stauber after Agozzino drew a tripping penalty and an offensive-zone faceoff with 2:09 left to give Tucson a six-on-four advantage.

Despite the two-man advantage, Jack Millar sealed the game with an empty-net goal from just above his own goal line with 1:13 remaining to make it 4-2.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to split the series against the Reign on Sunday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.

Game #48: Tucson Roadrunners (2) vs Ontario Reign (4)

SOG: TUC (17) - ONT (30)

PP: TUC (0/4) - ONT (0/4)

ONTARIO SCORING: Francesco Pinelli (9), Aatu Jämsen (14), Andre Lee (19), Jack Millar (2)

TUCSON SCORING: Austin Poganski (13), Daniil But (9)







