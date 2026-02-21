Penguins Recall Scooter Brickey and Nolan Renwick

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Scooter Brickey and forward Nolan Renwick from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Brickey, 26, has appeared in 13 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, picking up one assist. All 50 of his career AHL games have been as a member of the Penguins, starting at the end of 2023-24 campaign. Brickey has earned five assists in that time.

Brickey also posted four goals and four assists for eight points in 10 games with Wheeling this season. He lit the lamp for his first pro goal on Nov. 28, 2025 against the Toledo Walleye, then tallied again later that same night.

Prior to joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Brickey enjoyed a five-year collegiate career split between Western Michigan University and Ohio State University. The right-hand shot blueliner from Port Huron, Michigan led the Buckeye with 13 goals in 2023-24, which was also good for second among the nation's defensemen.

In 136 career NCAA games, Brickey amassed 50 points (19G-31A).

Renwick has appeared 34 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, posting five points (2G-3A). In 38 career AHL games, all as a Penguin, the 24-year-old has four goals and three assists for seven points.

Renwick piled up two goals and two assists for four points in five games with the Nailers, as well.

Renwick signed a one-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton upon the conclusion of his four-year career at the University of Maine. He posted collegiate highs with 15 assists and 24 points during his senior season while logging a team-best plus-25 rating for the Black Bears.

In 132 career games at Maine, Renwick gathered 66 points (24G-42A). He was also the runner-up for Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2024-25.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop between the Penguins and Isles is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

