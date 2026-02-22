'Topes Remain Unbeaten, Freeze out Bruins' Win Streak
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass - The Springfield Ice-O-Topes, nee Thunderbirds (20-25-4-2) took down the top team in the Eastern Conference, taking home a 3-2 win over the Providence Bruins (38-9-1-0) on Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 6,793 inside the Thunderdome on Ice-O-Topes Night.
For the first time in the last five games, Springfield was forced to play from a one-goal deficit when Riley Tufte fluttered a flip shot that glanced off Vadim Zherenko and found the twine at 11:16 of the opening period. That proved to be the lone goal of the 20-minute session, as Luke Cavallin turned away the Ice-O-Topes' seven attempts on goal at the Providence end.
The Bruins had been a perfect 23-0-0-0 when leading after 20 minutes, but the Ice-O-Topes scoffed at that record with a second-period surge, beginning when Dillon Dube spun a forehander home from the left circle at 1:34 to tie it 1-1.
After the clubs combined for four successful penalty kills late in the first and midway through regulation, Springfield gathered more steam when Chris Wagner wired a slap shot past Cavallin from the right wing wall, giving the 'Topes a 2-1 lead at 17:07. Just 38 seconds passed before Jakub Stancl continued his torment of the Bruins, potting his fifth goal of the season series off a centering feed by Hugh McGing at 17:45, extending the lead to 3-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.
Springfield's penalty kill was clutch throughout the evening, fending off the first three Bruins power plays of the evening, including one in the back half of the final period. Zherenko made 16 saves in the game's final 20 minutes, and even though Matthew Poitras got Providence back to within a goal at 17:16 of the third, the Bruins never would find the equalizer. With his 31-save victory, Zherenko becomes the winningest goaltender in T-Birds club history with 46.
Springfield gets a chance to rest up before taking to the ice for a two-game set against the Charlotte Checkers next Friday and Saturday inside the Thunderdome.
