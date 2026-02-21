Lambos Scores Overtime Winner in 3-2 Victory over Manitoba

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Carson Lambos scored the overtime winner 1:55 into overtime to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa opened the scoring 9:24 into the game. Mike Koster sent a pass over to Lambos for a point shot, and Riley Heidt backhanded the rebound through Thomas Milic (33 saves).

Danny Zhilkin set up Isaak Phillips for a shorthanded one-timer past the glove of William Rousseau (25 saves) to even the score at 15:16.

Zhilkin carved around Rousseau and tucked the puck into the net to put Manitoba ahead 2-1 with 2:41 remaining in the opening frame.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 13-9 in the first period.

Each team posted nine shots in a scoreless middle frame.

Tyler Pitlick tied the contest 4:26 into the third period. After Dylan Gambrell chipped the puck into the offensive zone, Pitlick drove to the net and slid a forehand shot under Milic.

Lambos collected a centering pass from Oskar Olausson and snapped a shot past Milic's blocker to earn Iowa the extra point in overtime.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 36-27. The Wild and Moose each finished scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

