Belleville Blanked, 4-0, in Road Finale against Hartford

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolfpack's Adam Sýkora and Belleville Senators' Olle Lycksell in action

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators closed out their back-to-back set in Hartford, where they were shut out 4-0 by the Wolf Pack.

Just over six minutes into the period, Hartford struck first. Brandon Scanlin jumped into a two-on-one, looked off the pass, and scored just his second of the season to make it 1-0. The Wolf Pack kept the pressure on and added to their lead. A three-on-two rush into the offensive zone saw Jaroslav Chmelar thread a nifty saucer pass to a streaking Anton Blidh, for a 2-0 game.

In the second period, the Senators pushed for more offence, outshooting the Wolf Pack 9-6. Belleville drew three penalties but was unable to solve Hartford goaltender Spencer Martin, keeping the score at 2-0.

In the third frame, Hartford extended the gap in transition. A lead pass from Justin Dorrington led to Chmelar dropping the puck off for Justin Dowling, who scored with a shot high in the slot to put Hartford up 3-0. Just over two minutes later, the Wolf Pack added another from in tight. Juuso Parssinen batted in his third of the year during a scramble in front initiated by Casey Fitzgerald, putting Hartford up 4-0, the eventual final from Connecticut.

This marked the final meeting of the season between Belleville and Hartford. The Senators finished the season series with a 1-1-0-0 record against the Wolf Pack, bringing the all-time record to 9-5-1-0.

Belleville will now get some rest, not returning to the ice until next Friday when they travel to the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica to take on the Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils). This matchup marks the first of four straight meetings between the teams, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#34 Stephen Halliday put four shots on goal

The Senators registered twenty shots on net

Belleville went 1/1 on the penalty kill tonight

