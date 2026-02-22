Isles Drop Road Contest to Penguins, 4-3
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA. - Saturday night marked the first of two straight games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with the first contest on the road for the Bridgeport Islanders. During the contest, despite being up by a pair of goals in the first period, the Isles couldn't hang on and end up losing the contest to the Pens, 4-3
During the opening period, Adam Beckman put Bridgeport up 1-0 on his 19th of the year from Cole McWard and Travis Mitchell at 6:06. Julien Gauthier scored to make it 2-0 at 7:55 for his 5th of the season as he stood at the crease and swatted home a rebound past goalie Joel Blomqvist. At 17:26 the Pens got on the board after a goal from Filip Hollander beat goalie Jeremy Smith bringing the game to a 2-1 score. Wilkes-Barre tied the game at 19:29 after Atley Calvert scored on a wrist shot ending the period with a tied contest, 2-2.
During the second period, the pens took the lead after a shot deflected perfectly to Sebastian Aho at 16:16 for a goal that made it 3-2.
Later in the third, a goal at 9:02 by the Pens Ville Koivunen extended the deficit for the Isles leaving them down 4-2. Liam Foudy scored a shorthanded breakaway goal at 13:11 for his 19th of the season brought Bridgeport back within a goal in a 4-3. But, the game ended with Bridgeport taking the loss and heading to home to play the Penguins in an afternoon rematch.
The Isles will battle the Penguins again tomorrow at 3:00PM at Total Mortgage Arena. Great seats are still available. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026
- Ads Battle Back for Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Drops High-Scoring Affair in Chicago - Texas Stars
- Comeback Falls Short for Bears in 6-4 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Blanked, 4-0, in Road Finale against Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Rally Twice to Shoot Down Stars 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Blank Senators 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bump Sparks Wild 6-4 Win at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Take Down Islanders, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Winning Streak Ends in P-Bruins Loss to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Defensive Battle to Rocket, 2-1 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- 'Topes Remain Unbeaten, Freeze out Bruins' Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Isles Drop Road Contest to Penguins, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Charlotte Bounces Back against Crunch - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Drop Overtime Decision to Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Lambos Scores Overtime Winner in 3-2 Victory over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Preview: Phantoms at Hershey, Game 49 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Recall Scooter Brickey and Nolan Renwick - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flyers Recall Ginning and Kolosov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Utah Mammoth Recall Perunovich and Connauton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Start Time for Penguins' February 22 Away Game Changed - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tomorrow's Islanders Home Game vs. Penguins Moved to 3:00 PM - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Tucson - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.