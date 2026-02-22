Isles Drop Road Contest to Penguins, 4-3

February 21, 2026

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA. - Saturday night marked the first of two straight games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with the first contest on the road for the Bridgeport Islanders. During the contest, despite being up by a pair of goals in the first period, the Isles couldn't hang on and end up losing the contest to the Pens, 4-3

During the opening period, Adam Beckman put Bridgeport up 1-0 on his 19th of the year from Cole McWard and Travis Mitchell at 6:06. Julien Gauthier scored to make it 2-0 at 7:55 for his 5th of the season as he stood at the crease and swatted home a rebound past goalie Joel Blomqvist. At 17:26 the Pens got on the board after a goal from Filip Hollander beat goalie Jeremy Smith bringing the game to a 2-1 score. Wilkes-Barre tied the game at 19:29 after Atley Calvert scored on a wrist shot ending the period with a tied contest, 2-2.

During the second period, the pens took the lead after a shot deflected perfectly to Sebastian Aho at 16:16 for a goal that made it 3-2.

Later in the third, a goal at 9:02 by the Pens Ville Koivunen extended the deficit for the Isles leaving them down 4-2. Liam Foudy scored a shorthanded breakaway goal at 13:11 for his 19th of the season brought Bridgeport back within a goal in a 4-3. But, the game ended with Bridgeport taking the loss and heading to home to play the Penguins in an afternoon rematch.

