Texas Drops High-Scoring Affair in Chicago

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves' Skyler Brind'Amour versus Texas Stars' Artem Shlaine

ROSEMONT, Illinois- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-4 in an offensive-filled contest on Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.

The Stars opened the scoring just eight minutes into the first frame as Matthew Seminoff intercepted a Chicago clearing attempt along the right wall. Seminoff fired it towards the net where Cameron Hughes directed it in to give Texas an early lead.

Texas added to their lead just four minutes later on a tic-tac-toe passing play. Sean Chisholm won a puck battle behind Chicago's net and found Justin Ertel in the left circle. Ertel threaded it to an open Jack Becker in the crease and Becker tapped it home for his 10th goal of the season.

As the first period was dwindling down Texas was called for back-to-back penalties. Justin Robidas snapped home a wrist shot from the slot on the second of the two Chicago power plays, cutting the Stars lead to 2-1. Noel Gunler found the back of the net on an odd-man rush with less than one second remaining in the frame to tie the game before the intermission.

With 5:55 remaining in the second period, Harrison Scott forced a turnover in the right circle of the offensive zone, played give-and-go with Ayrton Martino, and sniped it past Cayden Primeau to give the Stars a 3-2 lead. Bradly Nadeau slotted home the game-tying marker with 51 seconds left in the middle frame on a failed Stars clearing attempt.

Ronan Seeley powered a wrist shot from the top of the left circle over the shoulder of Remi Poirier to give the Wolves a 4-3 lead seven minutes into the third. Texas responded four minutes later as Hughes went to his knees to keep the puck in the offensive zone, then swiped a pass to Arttu Hyry in the slot, who went to his backhand to tie the game 4-4.

Chicago took the lead with four minutes to go as Felix Unger Sörum fed Noah Philp in the crease for the go-ahead marker. The Stars weren't able to tie things up a second time, as the Wolves evened the season series at one win apiece.

Poirier had 25 saves in the loss, while Primeau stopped 20 shots in the win.

The Stars will head back home to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

