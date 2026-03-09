Texas Earns Windy City Weekend Sweep in a Shootout

Texas Stars forward Kole Lind (left) faces off with the Chicago Wolves

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed a perfect road trip Sunday with a 7-6 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena in a game that featured five different lead changes.

Texas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first two minutes. Antonio Stranges lifted the puck into the net from the slot and sent Amir Miftakhov sprawling on his back 1:16 into the game. Just 26 seconds later Cross Hanas ripped a shot from the left wing half-wall to put the Stars up 2-0. It was Hanas' first game back in the lineup after missing the last seven with an injury.

Bradley Nadeau found the back of the net from the bottom of the left face-off circle to put the Wolves on the board 6:47 into the first period. Chicago scored two more goals to end the period in the lead. Cal Foote let a wrist shot go from between the circles to tie the score and Noel Gunler delivered a hard shot from a similar spot to put Chicago in front. Remi Poirier came into the game in relief of Arno Tiefensee, with just over five minutes left in the high-scoring frame.

Texas notched the equalizer 3:07 into the second period when Matthew Seminoff poked the puck through Miftakhov's legs from the crease. Domenick Fensore put the Wolves back in front just 3:25 later on a shot through traffic from just inside the blue line. Juuso Välimäki added an insurance goal on the power play near the midway point, making it 5-3 after 40 minutes.

The Stars came out firing in the final frame, this time on a tip from Seminoff on the doorstep 12 seconds in for his second goal of the game. Curtis McKenzie notched the equalizer 1:51 later, spinning to grab the puck at the side of the net and then lifting it over Miftakhov's stick.

Michael Karow bounced the puck off of Miftakhov's pads and cleaned up his own rebound to put Texas back in the lead 3:47 into the third. The Stars held the lead until late in the game, when Chicago went on the power play in the final minutes and pulled Miftakhov for a sixth attacker. Skyler Brind'Amour capitalized to send the game to overtime.

Poirier was infallible between the pipes and stopped two shots in overtime to keep the Stars alive heading into the shootout.

Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind scored in the shootout, and Poirier stopped two of three to earn the extra point for Texas.

Poirier earned the win, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced. Tiefensee gave up three goals on six shots in the first 14:36. Miftakhov stopped 31 of 37 in the loss.

The Stars begin a four-game homestand Friday, Mar. 13 against the Bakersfield Condors at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

