Reign Preview - Ontario at Henderson

WHO: Ontario Reign (37-16-1-1, 76pts, 1st) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (24-18-6-4, 58pts, 7th)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #56/72

WHEN: Sunday, March 8 @ 3:00 Pacific

WHERE: Lee's Family Forum - Henderson, NV

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign look to extend their win streak to seven games this afternoon in Henderson as they take on the Silver Knights from Lee's Family Forum.

LAST TIME OUT: Martin Chromiak scored the game winning goal in the shootout on Friday at Toyota Arena while Pheonix Copley stopped all three shooters en route to Ontario's 4-3 win over Henderson. Jakub Brabenec put the Silver Knights out in front 1-0 in the first period before Kenta Isogai tied the game in the second period with his second goal of the year while Chromiak gave the Reign a 2-1 advantage in the back half of the middle frame with his 19th of the season, a new career high in a season. Matyas Sapovaliv scored 30 seconds into the third period on the power-play tying the score at 2-2 while Andre Lee provided the go-ahead goal on his team leading 23rd of the year with 6:03 left in regulation. Raphael Lavoie struck with an extra attacker tally with 1:48 to play for Henderson forcing extra hockey.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign have outscored their opponents 25-13 during their six-game win streak, scoring four or more goals in all six games while keeping their opposition to three or fewer in all six. Ontario holds a two-point lead on Colorado for the division lead with each team having 17 games remaining, Colorado is off today. The Reign have won nine of their last 11 games, 12 of their last 16, and hold a 19-6-0 mark in 2026. Ontario holds a 16-11-0 record on the road having won two straight.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR HENDERSON: Despite the loss on Friday night, the Silver Knights were able to extend their point streak to seven-games. During the seven-game point streak they've outscored their opponents 31-19 scoring four or more goals in five of seven while holding their opponents to three or fewer in five of seven. Henderson sits in seventh place in the Pacific Division with 19 games remaining after today. The Silver Knights hold a 15-7-3-2 record on home ice with points in six straight, 4-0-1-1.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 4-2-0-0 record vs. Henderson including a 1-1-0 mark at Lee's Family Forum. The Reign have won four straight contests, three in a shootout, while all four have been decided by one-goal. The Reign have been outscored 20-18 in the series. Andre Lee (3G, 1A) and Cole Guttman (1G, 3A) pace the way offensively for Ontario with four points each while Tanner Lacynski (3G, 4A) leads the way with seven for Henderson. The Reign are 4-for-17 on the power-play and 17-for-20 on the penalty kill.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 25 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Copley earned his third straight win on Friday making 30 saves and is now victorious in five of his last six. Portillo picked up his third straight win on Wednesday making 18 saves as he has won 10 of 12 games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2 and is victorious in 14 of his last 16 decisions. For Henderson, Carl Lindbom had won six straight games prior to suffering the loss on Friday making 30 saves. It was his first loss since Jan. 18 as he has started six of the last seven games. Cameron Whitehead made 38 saves on 41 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss vs. Colorado last Sunday and is winless in his last seven starts, 0-4-3.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR ONTARIO: Andre Lee lifted his point streak to a season longe five-games (5G, 3A) on Wednesday scoring his team leading 23rd goal of the season which is tied for sixth among league skaters. Ontario is 15-2-1-1 when Lee scores this season and 25-3-1-1 when he records a point as he is tied for third on the team in scoring with 40 points (23G, 17A) in 48 games. Martin Chromiak set a single season career high with his 19th goal of the season on Friday and is second on the club in scoring with 41 points (19G, 22A) in 54 games. He has a goal in back-to-back games and six points (3G, 3A) in his last eight.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR HENDERSON: Tanner Laczynski has a five-game point streak (1G, 6A) and a point in nine of his last 10 (3G, 10A). He is tied for seventh in the AHL with 50 points and tied for sixth with 34 assists while having played 10 games this season with the Vegas Golden Knights tallying three assists in his last contest against the Kings on Feb. 25. Golden Knights first round pick from 2024, Trevor Connelly, has 14 points (5G, 9A) in his last nine games as he has played 15 games since missing 14 straight from Dec.16-Jan.25.

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM: Wednesday marked the 29th time through 55 games this season where they Reign have scored four or more goals as they hold a 26-2-1-0 mark when recording four more goals in a game as they sit third in the AHL averaging 3.42 goals for per game.

GETTING ON THE BOARD FIRST: The Reign had taken a 1-0 lead in seven straight contests, a season high, prior to falling behind 1-0 on Friday. They hold a 23-5-0 record when drawing first blood this year.

HOME COOKIN: Ontario is tied for second in home victories in the AHL this season posting a 21-5-1-1 mark at Toyota Arena outscoring their opponents 99-74. They have a power-play goal in 12 of their last 14 games since Dec. 31, 14-for-50 (28.6%), and rank 11th on the season at 20.4%. The Reign have won 12 of their last 13 on home ice in the year of 2026.

TIGHTLY CONTESTED: Of Ontario's 55 games this season, 25 of them have been determined by one-goal, with the Reign holding a 18-5-1-1 record having won nine of their last 11 games determined by just one goal.







