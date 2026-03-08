Parent Scores in 6th Straight Game, Comets Clipped by Crunch 4-1

Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets returned home to host the Crunch for the final time this season and

The Crunch entered the game as the hottest team in the AHL and were able to jump on the board first for the fifth straight game when forward Nick Abruzzese scored at the 4:48 mark from the left circle on a shot that broke though Nico Daws for his ninth goal of the year from Ethan Gauthier. The Comets settled in and drew a couple penalties as a result of some hard work in the offensive zone despite going 0-for-2 on the power play in the first. Their best chance of the period came when Kyle Criscuolo broke up ice with Angus Crookshank on a 2-on-1, and Syracuse netminder Ryan Fanti robbed Crookshank from the right circle with a stellar pad save to keep it a 1-0 game.

The Comets started the second period shorthanded after Marc McLaughlin was called for tripping with just one second remaining in the first, but were able to kill it off and nearly tied the game when Ryan Schmelzer's shot clanked off the post from the right circle but stayed out. The Comets had a 3-on-1 rush into the offensive zone minutes later, and it was Jonathan Gruden rifling a shot off the far post as the game remained 1-0. The Crunch started to pick up the pace later in the second period and were able to extend the lead when Dylan Duke picked up a loose puck after Simon Lundmark's shot was blocked by Ethan Edwards and rifled it home from the right circle for his 28th of the year at 15:50.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, the Comets battled to claw back to within one and nearly did when Shane Lachance hit the post on the glove side of Ryan Fanti about halfway through the period. Later in the frame, however, the Crunch extended the lead to 3-0 when Jakob Pelletier stole the puck behind the net and fed Brendan Furry in front who jammed home his 14th of the year at 14:30. Trailing by three, the Comets pulled Nico Daws for the extra attacker and were able to make it a 3-1 game when Xavier Parent blocked a clear attempt by Ryan Fanti and then muscled it home for his 17th of the year at 16:15, extending his scoring streak to six games. The goal came unassisted and broke Fanti's shutout bid. Dylan Duke would add an empty-net goal for his second of the game at 19:01 as the Comets pulled Daws again to try and make it a one-goal game, but the Crunch walked away with a 4-1 victory for their fifth straight win.

The Comets outshot the Crunch 28-24, while going 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home Friday at 7 pm against the Laval Rocket for the St. Patrick's Day game. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.