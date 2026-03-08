Eagles Blanked in Abbotsford, 4-0

ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Abbotsford goalie Ty Young stopped all 23 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season, as the Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-0 on Saturday. Forward Ty Mueller netted a pair of goals in the win, while forward Danila Klimovich and defenseman Jack Thompson each collected a goal and two assists. Eagles goaltender Isak Posch suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 25 shots.

Abbotsford would kick off the scoring with the two teams skating 4-on-4, as Mueller lit the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, putting the Canucks up 1-0 at the 6:42 mark of the first period.

On the ensuing power play, Thompson would send a shot from the blue line that would deflect off an Eagles defender and into the back of the net, pushing the Canucks lead to 2-0 with 11:55 remaining in the opening frame. Abbotsford would go on to outshoot Colorado 9-8 in the period and carried a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Canucks would add a little insurance late in the second period, as Klimovich cut through the low slot as a rebound bounced off his chest and past Posch, extending Abbotsford's lead to 3-0 at the 18:07 mark.

Still leading 3-0 as play began in the third period, the Canucks would seize on a 5-on-3 power play when Mueller steered a pass home from the side of the net, rounding out the 4-0 score at the 1:11 mark

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play, while Abbotsford went 2-for-7 on the man-advantage.

