The Canucks Shut Out The Eagles In 4-0 Win

Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Colorado Eagles for the final time this season on Women in Sports Night, bouncing back with a big win.

Ty Young got the nod in net, taking on Isak Posch at the other end. The Canucks were still short a full lineup, but Ty Mueller and Cole Clayton returned to help strengthen the group.

The first period went very well for the Canucks. Ty Mueller opened the scoring less than seven minutes in on Abbotsford's second shot of the night. With traffic in front, Mueller wristed a shot from the right circle that found the back of the net to make it 1-0 Abbotsford during 4-on-4 play.

Just a minute and a half later, Jack Thompson fired a shot from the blue line that was redirected by a Colorado defender and into the back of the net, giving the Canucks an early 2-0 lead. Abbotsford found themselves in some penalty trouble later in the period, but the defensive core and Ty Young stayed sharp, allowing the home team to carry the lead into the second.

The second period slowed down, but both teams were still able to generate some good looks. The goaltenders held strong until Danila Klimovich capitalized late in the frame, burying Ben Berard's rebound off his body and into the back of the net to make it 3-0 Abbotsford heading into the third.

The Canucks looked to seal the deal in the final 20 minutes. Just 20 seconds in, Abbotsford was awarded a four-minute power play after a high stick, followed shortly by a tripping call that gave them a 5-on-3 advantage early in the period. Ty Mueller capitalized quickly when Danila Klimovich's shot deflected off Mueller's skate and into the back of the net, extending the Canucks' lead to 4-0. Abbotsford still had just over a minute remaining on the two-man advantage but couldn't add another.

The teams exchanged time in the penalty box through the rest of the period, but Abbotsford's defense remained locked in. Ty Young was stellar in net, recording his first career AHL shutout with 23 saves, leading the Canucks to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Eagles.

The team will take a day off before preparing to face Phil Di Giuseppe and the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday and Wednesday.







American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.