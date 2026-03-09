Foudy Leads Islanders to 5-4 Win over Phantoms
Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Capping off its final three games in three days stretch of the season, the Bridgeport Islanders defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-4, to take sole possession of fifth place in the Atlantic Division standings thanks to a two-goal night from Liam Foudy.
Foudy has recorded five goals and an assist in his last two matchups against the Phantoms.
Lehigh Valley struck first as Zayde Wisdom's shot from the right wing circle beat Henrik Tikkanen 10:11 into the first period.
The Islanders responded 70 seconds into the middle frame as Matthew Highmore collected a deflected point shot and buried it, tying the game with his tenth goal of the season. Gleb Veremyev gave Bridgeport its first lead of the afternoon 8:03 into the second period, sniping his third goal of the season from the slot. Jacob Gaucher scored for Lehigh Valley 11:47 into the second, re-tying up the game with his 14th of the year. Foudy gave the Islanders the lead back with a short-handed goal just under three minutes later, but Gaucher netted his second of the period to send the Phantoms and Islanders into the locker room tied at three.
Matt Luff gave the Islanders the lead 3:19 into the third frame, as he received Foudy's cross-crease pass and buried it for his 17th of the season. Foudy provided insurance 13:43 into the final frame with his second of the afternoon, dangling through the Phantoms' defense before beating Carson Bjarnason five-hole. The Phantoms cut their deficit to 5-4 with 1:08 remaining thanks to a goal from Boris Katchouk, but were unable to complete the comeback.
The Islanders will hit the road for two games against the Charlotte Checkers next weekend before returning home on March 21 against the Hershey Bears. Tickets are available on bridgeportislanders.com.
Notes
Chris Terry appeared in his 1,100th professional game this afternoon (929 AHL, 152 NHL, 19 KHL).
Highmore has recorded four points (2-2-4) in six games against the Phantoms this season.
Ethan Bear's assist on Highmore's goal gave him his seventh point (2-5-7) in five games against the Phantoms this season. The Islanders are 4-1-0-0 in games where Bear dresses against the Flyers' top affiliate.
Veremyev's goal was his third of the season and first against the Phantoms. The Islanders are 2-1-0-0 when Veremyev scores this season.
Foudy's first goal was his second short-handed goal of the season.
Luff's power play goal set a new career-high goal for him, recording five so far this season.
