John Leonard Returns to Grand Rapids
Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned left wing John Leonard to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Leonard has 41 points and 27 goals in 34 games with the Griffins this season to go along with six penalty minutes, eight game-winners and a plus-11 rating. In the AHL rankings, the sixth-year veteran is tied for third in goals and first in game-winners. Leonard returned to the ice on Wednesday after rehabbing an injury that kept him sidelined for 12 straight games from Jan. 31-Feb. 28. He was named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for November with 16 points (9-7-16) in 10 games and became just the third player in franchise history to win the award, joining Riley Barber (April 2022) and Chris Minard (Feb. 2012). Leonard's career-best 10-game point streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19 set a franchise record to begin both a season and a Griffins career and his career-high six-game goal streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 2 tied with teammate Austin Watson, Jiri Hudler, Kip Miller and Pavol Demitra for the third-longest run in franchise history. Last season, Leonard ranked among the AHL leaders in points (61, T10th), goals (36, T2nd), power-play goals (10, T9th), short-handed goals (5, T1st) and shots (252, 2nd). In addition, he aided the Charlotte Checkers to the 2025 Calder Cup Finals when he registered 14 points (8-6-14) in 18 postseason appearances.
Leonard has four points (2-2-4) in nine games with the Red Wings this season, making his Detroit debut on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders. The 27-year-old showed a three-game point streak with the Red Wings from Dec. 17-21 (2-1-3) and scored a goal in consecutive outings from Dec. 20-21. At the NHL level, Leonard has 21 points (8-13-21) in 79 games across parts of five seasons.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing John Leonard
(Nicolas Carrillo)
