New York Rangers Recall F Brendan Brisson from Hartford Wolf Pack
Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brendan Brisson from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Brisson, 24, has appeared in 49 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 27 points (15 g, 12 a). He is second on the club in goals and leads the Wolf Pack in power play goals with six. Brisson was selected to represent the Wolf Pack at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, IL. It was his first All-Star appearance.
He has also skated in three games with the Rangers, recording an assist.
Over parts of two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Brisson has recorded 33 points (17 g, 16 a) in 65 games. He was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Mar. 6, 2025, along with a third round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.
The native of Los Angeles, CA, has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 27 career NHL games with the Rangers and Golden Knights. He was selected in the first round, 29 th overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026
- New York Rangers Recall F Brendan Brisson from Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears' Bitten Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms vs. at Bridgeport, Game 56 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Nick Andrews Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls John Leonard from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Down IceHogs, 6-4 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Shut Out The Eagles In 4-0 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Blanked in Abbotsford, 4-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Blank Tucson, 2-0, in Front of over 6,000 - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds' First Line Shines in Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Fall, 2-0, to Condors in Road Trip Finale - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- New York Rangers Recall F Brendan Brisson from Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Beat Bears 5-2 Behind Two Goals from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Carey Terrance
- Hartford Wolf Pack Recall F Kyle Jackson from ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Four Points as Wolf Pack Blank Islanders 6-0
- New York Rangers Trade F Brennan Othmann to Calgary Flames