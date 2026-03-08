Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m.

Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they make their final trip to the Amica Mutual Pavilion to battle the Eastern Conference's top team, the Providence Bruins.

Hershey Bears (26-22-6-2) at Providence Bruins (42-11-1-0)

March 8, 2026 | 3:05 p.m. | Amica Mutual Pavilion

Referees: Harrison O'Pray (82), Samuel Heidemann (60)

Linespersons: Dmitrii Antipin (77), Stephen Drain (2)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m.; TV coverage starts at 3 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears visited the Hartford Wolf Pack last night and saw a three-game road win streak end in a 5-2 loss at PeoplesBank Arena. Andrew Cristall opened the scoring for Hershey just 6:52 into the game with his 13th goal of the season, but the Wolf Pack struck for five of the next six goals, including a pair of tallies from both Carey Terrance and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Garin Bjorklund made 27 saves in the loss for Hershey. Providence fell 4-1 last night at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. Riley Tufte had the lone goal for the P-Bruins, who despite the loss, became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

PROVIDENCE PARTICULARS:

Tonight marks the final game in the season series between Hershey and Providence. The Bears are 1-2-0-0 versus the Bruins this season, with the visiting team winning all three games. In the club's lone visit to Amica Mutual Pavilion this season on Nov. 1, the Bears blanked the Bruins 2-0 thanks to 25 saves from Garin Bjorklund, who earned his first AHL shutout. The Bears have won six straight games in Providence, dating back to Oct. 20, 2023. The Bruins enter tonight with a 9-1-0-0 record over the past 10 games at Amica Mutual Pavilion, and they own a 21-6-0-0 record on home ice.

LET'S GO LEASON:

Brett Leason posted an assist last night, extending his assist and point streaks to nine games (3g, 9a). He matched Andrew Cristall's season-high nine-game point streak (2g, 9a from Nov. 29 - Dec. 21) with his helper last night on Cristall's first-period goal, and a pending scoring change will earn him an additional assist on Grant Cruikshank's third-period goal. Leason leads the club in points per game (among players who have played at least five games) with .88. His plus/minus rating of +13 also paces the club. Leason has scored two points (1g, 1a) in eight career games versus Providence.

GOOGLY MUGGLI:

Defenseman Leon Muggli is on the road trip with the club after recovering from an upper-body injury sustained during Hershey's Feb. 20 game versus Lehigh Valley. The defender has missed the club's last six games and could return to the lineup this afternoon. The rookie from Cham, Switzerland has recorded four assists in 17 games this season for Hershey, and if he were to dress today, it would mark his first career game versus Providence.

BRUIN BROTHERS:

Providence's roster features brothers Patrick and Christopher Brown. Patrick is the club's captain and has logged a team-best 48 points (17g, 31a). He served as the Eastern Conference playing captain at the 2026 All-Star Classic and is a veteran of 555 AHL games, winning the Calder Cup in 2019 with Charlotte. He has recorded four assists versus Hershey this season. His younger brother Christopher signed a tryout with the Bruins earlier this week, joining the club from Toledo of the ECHL after the Walleye had initially acquired him via a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen in late February. The younger Brown played 25 games for Hershey during the 2021-22 season, scoring two points (1g, 1a).

BEARS BITES:

Wyatt Bongiovanni, acquired on Friday by the Washington Capitals at the NHL trade deadline, made his Hershey debut last night, recording an assist...Forward Sonny Milano missed last night's game due to illness...Hershey is 20-7-4-2 when scoring the first goal of the game while the Bruins are an impressive 32-2-0-0...Brett Leason's point streak of nine games is tied with Coachella Valley's Ben Meyers as the longest active streak in the AHL...Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs is now at 25 following Springfield's loss to Iowa last night and Hartford supplanting the Thunderbirds as the highest possible points total outside of the playoff picture...Hershey is 11-1-0-0 on the road this season when scoring a power-play goal...The Bears have had just three total power plays over the past three games.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

March 8, 1986 - The Bears bombarded the Rochester Americans with a 10-3 victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 7,620 at Hersheypark Arena. Carl Mokosak collected his second hat trick of the season, including a pair of second-period goals in a nine-second span in the second period, and Tim Tookey scored twice as Hershey won its eighth straight home game.







